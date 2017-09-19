Security Guard denies New Thriving robbery

A 29-YEAR-OLD Security Guard was on Monday released on $60,000 bail by City Magistrate Judy Latchman after denying a$1.5M break and enter with larceny charge.

Travis Reynolds of Graham Street, Plaisance, is accused of breaking into the New Thriving Chinese Restaurant on Main Street, Georgetown on September 7 and stealing $1.5M.

Reynolds’ attorney, Paul Fung-a-Fat, in an application for bail told the court that his client was being wrongfully accused since he was only in charge of securing the office.

According to police prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves, on the day in question the accused who works with Queensway Security Services was posted to work the security nightshift at the restaurant’s office.

The restaurant manager however secured the office with the monies inside a box and left. Upon his return about 00:40 hours he discovered that the office was broken into and the cash was missing.

Magistrate Latchman released Reynolds on $60,000 bail and adjourned the matter until October 2.