Recaptured escapees create ruckus at Camp Street…

INMATES, who are on remand at the Camp Street prison, including several who had escaped from the Lusignan Prison, were furious on Tuesday morning because they were not served steak for breakfast.

Director of Prisons, Gladwyn Samuels told members of the media that there was indeed a ruckus at the prison but the prison authorities managed to control the situation.

“The escapees wanted steak for breakfast and it was not served…those who created the stir were the men who escaped and were later. The Lusignan set,” he said.