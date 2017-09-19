House collapses as storm hits Bath Settlement

A house collapsed and several roof tops went flying on Monday afternoon amid stormy conditions at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice .

Reports are that the windy conditions were felt in the area around 17:30 hours. Heavy rains accompanied by lightning and thunder left residents in fear as the situation progressed for several hours. No injuries were reported .

On Tuesday morning residents were seen fixing their roof tops as many contemplated their next move.

In recent weeks, parts of the country including villages in the Cuyuni/Mazaruni as well as Linden experienced the effects of passing storms in which many homes were damaged.

A forecaster at the Hydromet Office noted recently that it is normal for storms called “pockets” or “grids” to occur during this period. He said there is no direct link of the conditions to the hurricane season.