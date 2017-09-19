GuySuCo, Cabinet for urgent cash-flow meeting

CABINET today will discuss ways in which it can help the ailing Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) pay wages and salaries, the corporation said in a statement on Monday.

The sugar corporation said that a meeting was held on Monday among Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo; Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder; Chairman of the Board of Directors, Prof. Clive Thomas, and Chief Executive Officer Errol Hanoman, to discuss urgent cash-flow relative to wages, salaries and other payments at GuySuCo.

It was agreed at the meeting that as a matter of urgency, a presentation will be made at the Cabinet meeting today. Further, the meeting agreed on steps to be taken to ensure that employees are paid for services provided to the Corporation for the past week.

According to GuySuCo, the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer were given assurances that the matter is being given the utmost consideration by the Government and the Corporation now awaits the response from Cabinet after the meeting today. “The chairman wishes to assure employees, their families and communities, that every effort will be made to resolve this matter very shortly,” the release added.