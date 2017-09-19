Gov’t delivers first set of relief

–to hurricane-affected islands

THE first set of relief by Government to hurricane-affected islands, Antigua, Sint Maarten, and the British Virgin Islands (BVI) arrived in Antigua via aircraft on Sunday.

Minister of Citizenship Mr Winston Felix, who joined the Needs Assessment team in Antigua on Sunday, has expressed the government’s commitment to continued support.

Following his arrival on Antigua, the Minister travelled to Tortola, in the BVI, where he met with some of the Guyanese nationals living there and who were were affected by Hurricane Irma. It is estimated that some 1,500 Guyanese reside on the island.

According to Civil Defence Commission (CDC) Preparedness and Response Manager, Major Sean Welcome, the initial relief effort was made possible through a generous donation from Gaico Construction Ltd. Among items it was able to purchase were rice, medical supplies, and water.

According to information reaching the Department of Public Information(DPI), the supplies are to be distributed in Antigua and Barbuda.

Containers are also on their way, by boat, to Antigua with further provisions, including building materials, which are to be distributed farther afield to BVI and Sint Maarten.

The Antiguan government has given its Guyanese counterpart the assurance that the items will be delivered to its desired locations. There has also been a special call from the BVI for logs from Guyana to be used as electricity poles. The request was made to CARICOM Secretary-General, Irwin LaRocque.

In this regard, Minister Felix has assured Ambassador LaRocque that the request will be treated as a priority, and will be discussed with the government.

With BVI and Sint Maarten bracing for Hurricane Maria, the regional and international community continues its support to islands affected by Hurricane Irma, and Guyana also remains committed in this regard.

SITUATION IN BVI

According to the Needs Assessment team, Hurricane Irma has left the BVI without power.

As with Sint Maarten, the Category Five hurricane has damaged the island severely, leaving families with limited cellular data and Internet service.

While the island is receiving support from the international community, many Guyanese nationals there are still in need of tarpaulins, insect repellent, and water purification pills.

In the meantime, commercial flights were scheduled to resume on Monday, but will most likely be postponed because of Hurricane Maria.

There are reports of Guyanese casualties, and one family has already met with Minister Felix. In the face of the devastation left by Hurricane Irma, the Guyanese community is steadfastly unified, especially as they prepare for Hurricane Maria. However, their main concern is the schooling of their children. The DPI also understands that there are 11 shelters in operation across Tortola. The island is said to have been pummelled for six hours by Hurricane Irma, and again, similar to Guyanese nationals living in Sint Maarten, those residing in the BVI are looking to rebuild.

On a positive note, supermarkets and shops have reopened their doors.

In an effort to assist Guyanese nationals living on Tortola, the largest of the islands that make up the BVI, Minister Felix has committed to ensuring that all their damaged documents are replaced, and to facilitate the registration of those of their children who have not been so documented.

CDC UPDATE

Meanwhile, the CDC early Monday afternoon held a meeting to discuss their plan of action following the review of the Needs Assessment team.

Discussions are expected to be ongoing as ther government is committed to bringing relief to nationals affected by the hurricane on the islands.