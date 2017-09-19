Cop held for Ogle fatal accident

A POLICE Lance Corporal is under close arrest after he was found to be above the legal alcohol limit following a fatal accident Sunday night, on the Ogle Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

The unidentified female victim of East Indian descent, fair in complexion, 5 feet tall, about 20 years old was clad in a pair of tights (Leggings) and a pink top. Her body is currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) mortuary.

Investigations revealed that the policeman was driving his personal vehicle PSS 3984 about 19:50hrs Sunday night, proceeding east on the southern side of the northern carriageway, allegedly within the stipulated speed limit, when the pedestrian ran across the road from north to south into the path of the vehicle and collided.

She was picked up by the policeman and rushed to the GPHC in an unconscious state where she died whilst receiving medical attention. The 39-year-old driver, stationed at Force Headquarters and resides in Cummings Lodge, ECD is assisting with the investigation. For the year police ranks have been involved in over a dozen fatal accidents.