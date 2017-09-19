Businessman perishes in Main St fire

CITY businessman, Yussuf Sankar, died in an early morning fire which destroyed his home and place of business at Main Street, Georgetown on Monday.

When the Guyana Chronicle arrived on scene the fire had already destroyed the wooden building, which housed Risan’s Photography Centre and Jarrod’s Graphics Designs. The man reportedly lived there with a female relative and his sons.

One of Sankar’s sons, Riyad Sankar told members of the media that he had just escorted his brother Jarrod to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and was on his way back when he received a call around 06:00hrs from someone who said that the building was on fire.

Riyad said when he arrived on scene it was raining but the place was completely engulfed with the blaze and firefighters were working to contain the spread. Neighbours, including the staff of the Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo’s residence, started to take precautionary measures so that the fire would not affect the buildings.

During a live interview with journalist, Enrico Woolford on his Facebook page, The Prime Minister said when the fire started some of his guards and the firefighters entered the building and were able to safely extract the female occupant. They later discovered that Sankar was still in the building but the place was heavily grilled and the heat had started to intensify.

Firefighters reportedly battled to extinguish the blaze but when the heat subsided and a search was conducted, they found the charred body of Sankar in a bedroom in the upper flat of the building. One of his relatives told the Guyana Chronicle that the elderly man had recently done a bypass surgery and was recuperating. The distraught relative however pointed out that although he had not fully recovered, he was active around the house.

Sankar has been remembered as a “cool, quiet and nice guy,” who was always there for his family and friends. Family, friends and even customers were in distressed as they watched on in shock and disbelief. Sources from the Guyana Fire Service told this publication that investigations are ongoing; however persons believe that the fire might have been electrical origins. Residents from around the area said during the thunderstorm early yesterday morning, there were fluctuations in electricity.