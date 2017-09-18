Three houses burned in brawl over woman

A QUIET day in ‘B’ Field, Sophia ended in chaos after an angry mob set fire to three houses, burning them to the ground as they searched for an individual named “Troy” who allegedly stabbed and chopped another resident of the area.

The victim’s name was given as Alvana.

Residents told Guyan Chronicle on Sunday that they were going about their day when they heard the commotion on the road. One person said when he got to the scene, Troy was “chopping” Alvana with a metal object.

In an attempt to retaliate, Alvana was reportedly stopped by another individual who was assisting Troy.

“After them men start bank the man a group of people run up to help he but them boys run away… they pick up de man (Alvana) and rush he to the hospital,” an eyewitness said.

Residents went after the suspects, burning their houses to the ground in the process.

This publication was told that Alvana and Troy were in a fight last week over a girl whom they both claim they owned. Persons believed that the fight on Sunday could have stemmed from the same problem.

When Guyana Chronicle visited the Georgetown Public Hospital, sources confirmed that Alvana was in a critical condition.

Sources from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) confirmed that one of the two suspects has been apprehended and is assisting with investigations. The police are also hunting the persons who set the houses on the government reserve on fire.