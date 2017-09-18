Security guard shot in Linden

A TWENTY-two-year-old security guard of Lower Kara Kara, Linden was shot and is being treated at the Mackenzie Hospital Complex.

According to reports from the Guyana Police Force, prior to the shooting on Sunday, an officer in the employ of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) reported that about 01:15hrs on Saturday morning, he was in company of some relatives standing on the Silver City Road in Linden when he was accosted by a man.

The man relieved him of his service revolver with five rounds which he had in his waist in a holster, in public view.

The suspect reportedly then discharged several rounds and escaped.

The GRA staffer has since been detained. Police on receipt of the report launched a massive search for the suspect who was arrested and the firearm, along with two spent and two live ammunitions were recovered. Investigations are in progress.