Persaud continues top form at GuyanaNRA Recorded shoot

FULLBORE captain Mahendra Persaud continued his top form on the ranges as he recorded the top aggregate in last weekend’s Recorded shoot at the Timehri Ranges.

Persaud led from the front with a score of 132.10, in the new conditions.

Sunday’s shoot took place on the newly renovated right shooting bank, representing the first time in over four years that they were able to use the right side, since the target mechanism were nonfunctional.

This was done to have the local shooters become familiar with the wind conditions on this bank.

He shot a possible 50.5 at the 900-yard range, while dropping one point at the 500 with 34.2 and two at the 300 with 48.3.

As if to follow in rank, the vice-captain Dylan Fields, and son of the late former captain Richard Fields, shot 128.5 winning the 300 yards with 49.5 and shooting 32.0 at 500 and 47,0 at 900.

Commonwealth Games-bound Lennox Braithwaite also shot a score of 128 but one less V than Fields.

Braithwaite won the 500 yards shooting a possible of 35.1 and also shot 47.2 at the 300 and 46.1 at the 900.

Ransford Goodluck was on target at the 900 yards with a score of 49.6.

Persaud was very happy with the performances as the gap with shooters’ aggregate scores is beginning to close, indicating that shooters are starting to peak at the correct time.

Next weekend the riflemen plan on practising on Saturday and Sunday to familiar themselves with the new batch of ammunition that has just arrived and which will be used for the competition.

The GuyanaNRA wishes to take this opportunity to thank the US Embassy officials for their assistance in obtaining the requisite status for the approval, in order to be able to import the world class ammunition from the United States.