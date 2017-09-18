No bail for accused gun robber

A 22-YEAR-OLD poultry farmer was on Monday remanded to prison by City Magistrate Judy Latchman, accused of robbing a police detective at gunpoint.

It is alleged that Collin Eswick of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden on August 21, at Irving Street, Georgetown, while being in the company of another and armed with a gun, robbed Roshan Rampersaud of a $100,000 IPhone, Samsung Note 5 valued $125,000, $129,000 in cash and a wallet worth $12,000.

The unrepresented man denied the armed robbery charge when it was read to him.

Police Prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves, told the court that on the day in question the defendant was armed with a gun and discharged a round at Rampersaud. It is alleged that while Rampersaud was injured the gunmen managed to relieve him of his valuables before escaping.

Gonsalves objected to the defendant being granted his pretrial liberty on the ground that more charges were likely to be instituted against him for shooting at the officer.

In light of the prosecution’s objection, Magistrate Latchman remanded Eswick until October 2.