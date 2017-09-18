Mexico celebrates 207th independence anniversary

— recommits to strengthening relations with Guyana

MEXICO on Friday celebrated its 207th independence anniversary and recommitted to strengthening bilateral relations with Guyana.

The two nations established bilateral relations 44 years ago.

Speaking at the independence celebration held at the Marriott Hotel, Mexico’s Ambassador to Guyana, Ivan Roberto Sierra-Medel, said the occasion was an opportune time to celebrate the friendship between the two nations.

He noted that two years ago, President Granger stressed three priorities for bilateral cooperation, namely food, energy and regional security.

And in October 2015, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo visited Mexico and held talks with stakeholders, which resulted in the first shipment of local paddy to the Spanish-speaking state in July.

“Agricultural cooperation also includes the coconut sector, enhanced coconut seeds from Mexico have been planted in the Pomeroon,” he said, also pointing out that two Guyanese are doing a master’s programme in Coconut Biology in Mexico.

In March 2017, the Ministry of Natural Resources signed an agreement with the Mexican Institute for Petroleum and technical teams from both agencies have been working on three studies in order to build knowledge resources in Guyana.

The ambassador also noted that a two-year scholarship was granted to two Guyanese to pursue a master’s programme in oil-and-gas engineering.

In addition, he said the embassy will be collaborating with the University of Guyana to award scholarships, execute student exchanges and bring experts to address business experiences in oil and gas, technology development and diaspora engagement.

He also noted that the fourth Mexico-CARICOM Summit to be held next month will enhance regional cooperation.

President David Granger, who also addressed the gathering, said that Mexico-Guyana relations were founded on mutual respect for territorial integrity, cooperation for mutual benefit and respect for treaties and international law.

He lauded the ambassador’s effective, inexhaustible and energetic efforts to strengthen the friendship between the two nations, while pointing out that Mexico is becoming an emerging market for Guyana’s rice and paddy industry.

Guyana, the president said, is transitioning to a green economy and the government is placing emphasis on the preservation of biodiversity and protection of the environment.

And on that note, President Granger applauded the initiative to expand ties between the two countries in areas such as education training, renewable generation and the preservation of biodiversity and protection of the environment.

Also in attendance at the anniversary celebration were Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, members of the diplomatic corps and other invited guests.