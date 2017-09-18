Liat cancels all flights

–to and from Guyana, due to Hurricane Maria

DUE to the passage of Hurricane Maria, regional airline LIAT on Monday cancelled several flights to and from Guyana.

The delays are expected to continue today, Tuesday, as the storm passes through the region.

On Monday, LIAT cancelled its flights, LI 512 from Ogle, Guyana to Barbados, as well as LI 393 from Barbados to Ogle, Guyana and LI 727 from Barbados to Guyana.

“LIAT regrets any inconvenience caused by the cancellations as a result of the passage of Hurricane Maria,” the airline stated on its Facebook page.

LIAT noted that it will communicate to its passengers and the general public, as necessary, via its website, www.liat.com and social media platforms.

It also asks that persons also monitor their local media and weather reports to remain prepared and safe.

“Due to the interconnectivity of our network and the size of Hurricane Maria, passengers who continue to use our services over the next few days should expect flight delays,” the regional carrier noted.