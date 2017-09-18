Jacobs show downs GFC for Corona football title

THE Dwain Jacobs show was on at the Georgetown Football Club ground as Police outclassed GFC 4-0 in the final of the Corona Beer Invitational on Sunday night.

The captain led by example on a night when his team needed him the most, scoring a hat-trick to give his team the inaugural title.

Coming into the night, the Police were the underdogs but they relished that title, especially in front of the GFC crowd supporting their own.

Police were the more attacking team from the beginning as they forced the ball into GFC’s half and it eventually paid off when Jacobs slammed in the first from outside the area.

This stunned the home crowd and sent shockwaves through those present.

The match continued with several enterprising runs from the hosts but all fizzled out in the final third, leaving the Police the freedom to attack at pleasure.

They plundered their second through Jacobs again who rushed the keeper and slotted the ball over his flailing arms and into the net for the second in the 42nd minute.

Police would score two more times in their triumph, Jacobs completing his third in the 45th and Kester Dundas in the 48th.

With the win, Police are now $1M richer and have another title to their name.

In the third-place playoff Western Tigers brushed aside Northern Rangers 2-0, thanks to strikes from Darren Benjamin 35th and Jamal Pedro 90th+ 1