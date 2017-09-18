Investigate slow capital works spending in Region Two

Dear Editor,

I BRING to the public’s attention the work of Mr. Rupert Hopkinson, Clerk of the Regional Democratic Council of Region Two, as he attempted to clear his name in the media for the poor performance of the region’s implementation of the 2017 Budget.

It is well known by all in the region, including councillors, supporters of the APNU+ AFC coalition, the private sector and other key stakeholders that the only reason for the lack of quality development in Region Two is due to the clerk. His growing incompetence and high-handed manner in dealing with public affairs, irresponsible statements and blaming of staff for his failures can no longer be tolerated by the RDC. The RDC through our regional chairman and councillors from both sides of the house made every dedicated effort to work along with Hopkinson to ensure that there is prudent management of resources, accountability, transparency and generally to ensure that there is equality in development.

Some of the areas of Hopkinson’s incompetence are listed below:

1. Failed parks initiatives that are underutilised and now becoming pastures.

2. Ignoring farmers and by extension residents, by refusing to meet them when they approach his office (an elder from Danielstown was one of the many victims)

3. Delay in the signing of contracts and payment vouchers which is slowing the region’s spending.

4. Abuse of huge sums of finance from the economic project accounts without the RDC’s approval for his personal comfort.

5. Handpicking contractors without holding tender board meetings. In December of 2016, several projects were handpicked and given to contractors who completed these projects before an award was made by the Regional Tender Board (RTB), in fact, the Regional Tender Board met in March of 2017 only to award these projects. As the Chairman of the Regional Tender Board, Hopkinson is literally putting the cart before the horse. The Suddie Hospital generator was further damaged by one handpicked contractor who lacks experience in servicing of such equipment; as such, the generator is down for over one year now and several patients suffered from this while in surgery during blackouts from GPL.

Increasingly, allegations are made against Hopkinson for being very discriminatory as Chairman of the RTB.

6. No meaningful follow-up is done by Hopkinson for major projects that require the attention of NPTAB.

7. Many dams are left to further deteriorate in the cultivation areas due to his delay in signing approvals for the purchase of seals, filters etc for the maintenance of machines and equipment to aid in the upgrading of dams. Several workers who cleaned the public road shoulders are yet to be paid for works completed in 2016.

Farmers and residents are suffering tremendously from Hopkinson’s negligence. These are only a few of the reasons that the RDC has been raising objections , for there are numerous pending matters the clerk is not addressing. As chairperson of the Works and Agriculture Committee, a committee comprising professionals and also elected officials from the Government, I most sincerely support the call for an independent investigation into the slow implementation of Budget 2017 and generally the poor management of the RDC’s funds by the Clerk of the RDC,Mr. Rupert Hopkinson.

Regards.

Nandranie Coonjah

Regional Vice-Chairperson

Chair,Works and Agriculture Committee