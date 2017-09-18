Early registration for Caribbean Invasion begins

DRAGSTERS desirous of signing up for the Caribbean Invasion drag race meet, set for October 1 at the South Dakota Circuit can begin registering from today.

Officials of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club(GMR&SC) have indicated that this is to facilitate the entry of competitors into the timing system.

“GMR&SC has officially opened the registration process for vehicles desirous of being involved in the Caribbean Invasion drag race meet,” the official said.

“Persons or teams can pick up their entry forms and other documents at the club’s Thomas Lands office during normal working hours.”

Meanwhile local competitors are reminded of a mandatory meeting on September 25 at the Club to outline rules and regulations for the event.

Organisers are likely to underscore the importance of proper safety gear and a ban on slippers/flip-flops for racers on the day.