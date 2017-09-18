Constable dies after losing control of motorcycle

THIRTY-SEVEN-YEAR-OLD police constable Elroy Newtown has died from multiple injuries sustained after he lost control of a motorcycle owned by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Saturday night during a test drive.

According to reports, the constable who was stationed at the Transport Workshop, Eve Leary, Georgetown, was reportedly travelling at a fast rate, without helmet along the Unity Old Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) when the accident occurred.

“[And] in the process of negotiating a sharp turn, he lost control and fell onto the road surface during which he sustained injuries,” the police said.

Public-spirited citizens rushed the injured man to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

When Guyana Chronicle visited the man’s home at Mahaicony, ECD, his reputed wife, Thandiwe Newton was speechless and in tears.

She managed to tell this publication that she was unaware of what really happened but said his loss is a tremendous blow since her husband is the only breadwinner of his family.

Newton said her husband worked in the Guyana Defence Force for 13 years before joining the Guyana Police Force. He leaves to mourn his wife, child, friends and other family members.