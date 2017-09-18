BREAKING NEWS : Elderly man confirmed dead in Main Street fire

An early morning fire in Main Street, Georgetown has reportedly left an elderly man dead and the wooden building he occupied completely destroyed.

The fire which started at approximately 6:00h gutted the building and reportedly trapped 70 year old Yussuf Sankar therein. Sankar, a businessman and a female relative were reportedly alone in the building at the time of the fire started as his son had left earlier for the airport. The relative escaped unhurt but Sankar is yet to be accounted for.

Sankar had recently completed a surgery and was said to be recovering.

The gutted building is located next to the Prime Minister’s offficial residence. Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and his wife Sita were immediately evacuated as firefighters were forced to pour water on the residence.

The fire has since been contained and firefighters will soon comb the debris in search of Sankar’s body. The building housed Risan’s photography and Jarrod’s photocopy shop.