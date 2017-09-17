Surinamese competitors confirmed for Caribbean Invasion

SURINAME’s Motosur, the racing club there has confirmed that they will be a part of the Caribbean Invasion Drag racing meet set for October 1.

Confirmation came yesterday via the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC).

According to the club, seven competitors have confirmed their participation for the event with others still indicating an interest.

President of the GMR&SC, Rameez Mohamed contended, “This is a major boost to our event. We see the Surinamese as more than our neighbours in racing, we see them as brothers.”

“We are always glad to host the Surinamese in our meets, especially ones as big as the Caribbean Invasion in a few weeks’ time.”

He added that they are planning to host an event prior to the drags where fans can be able to meet the drivers and see their cars and interact with them.

“We want people to have a chance to meet some of these guys before the meet so they can interact. There are a lot of people out there who want to know what sort of technology they bring in their cars and who are interested generally in drags,” the GMR&SC President added.

He noted that all the requisite safety protocols have already been but in place and that persons can start pre-registering for the event as early as next week.

“We also have a few other surprises in the pipelines but I can’t let them out of the bag just yet. We still have some stuff to tie up but I can safely say that they are positive moves.”

The Invasion Drag race meet will take place on October 1 at the South Dakota Circuit, Timheri with free runs and classing going from 9-11:30 while knockout begins at 12:00hrs

Adults will be charged $1,000 for admission and Children under 12, $500.