Sensitive teeth

I WOULD SAY without fear of contradiction that nearly half of the patients who visit my clinic for dental treatment complain that their teeth pain when they eat or drink hot or cold foods or drinks. Pain may also be felt when they breathe in cold air. The condition can be rather annoying but the solution to the problem can be easily prevented or treated.

Sensitivity can happen when gums pull away from the teeth or when gum tissue is lost. Gum loss can also occur as a result of brushing too hard or not brushing and flossing regularly. When gum loss occurs, the part of the tooth below the gum line can be exposed. This exposed part is called tooth root. There are tiny tunnels that contain fluid and lead from the tooth root to the tooth’s nerve centre. This nerve centre is called the pulp. When heat or cold touches these tunnels, the tooth fluid can excite the nerve, causing pain in your teeth.

Sensitivity can also happen if the tooth’s hard surface layer, called enamel, gets worn away. Now the sensitivity can also come and go, but ignoring it can lead to other health problems in your mouth.

So, what are the factors that can contribute to tooth sensitivity? Brushing too hard which eventually destroys the extreme attachment at the gum line or using a toothbrush with hard bristles. Remember toothbrushes with stiff bristles are really meant for artificial teeth and gums such as dentures, bridges, etc. Coca cola, fruit juices and sugary snacks can contribute to cavities, which may cause sensitivity. The initial stages of tooth decay around the neck of the tooth could manifest as sensitivity.

Another situation that can result in sensitivity is teeth grinding. This is made complicated for the dentist to treat due to the fact that most cases involve a heavy influence of the patient suffering from a psychological disorder, either permanent or temporary. For example, when a person is stressed out he or she may be consistently grinding their teeth without being conscious of it. Not long after, the result is the initiation of gum line retraction with accompanying teeth sensitivity. There are other less common causes such as tooth mobility, tooth cracks or fractures, nerve damage and tooth trauma.

Something that may surprise you is the fact that frequent dental cleanings can lead to teeth sensitivity. In other words, you dentist can actually harm you in this way. The effects are usually transient but you should revisit your dentist if it persists. And by the way, in addition, those frequent and unnecessary professional cleanings can cause your teeth to darken (but that is another topic). Teeth whitening may also be the culprit in sensitivity because many of the over-the counter products are able to disorganise the chemical construction of the enamel’s surface.

How can you help to prevent sensitivity? First, brush and floss thoroughly at least twice a day to prevent gum loss. Be sure to clean all parts of your mouth, including between the teeth and along the gum line. If when you are finished you are not sure if the job you have done is not adequate, then you can utilise plaque disclosing tablets.

Now, what should you do if you have sensitive teeth? Before visiting your dentist and having to pay for information that you can get free from this column, start by purchasing and using Sensodyne Toothpaste for Sensitive teeth. Now there are many tooth pastes that claim to help sensitive teeth but few actually are effective. The important thing is to read the ingredients label and if it does not contain potassium nitrate and sodium fluoride, it may not work to your satisfaction. Meanwhile, remember to observe all the preventive instructions mentioned earlier.

If the prescribed medicated toothpaste does not work, then see your dentist. He may then apply fluoride gel and other chemicals if necessary. Also, depending on the dentist’s diagnosis he or she would do bonding to cover the exposed tooth root, repairing cavities, selective filing of cusps to relieve grinding, etc.