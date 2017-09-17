Region Five awards contracts for NDC projects

THE Region Five Administration on Wednesday awarded contracts to several contractors to undertake developmental works requested by the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) under central government’s 2017 subventions.

Regional Executive Officer Ovid Morrison, said that the awarding of contracts for NDC subvention works had been delayed in some instances, because there had been no substantial bidders and those had to be re-tendered.

“Some contractors for these NDC subvention works bid over the estimates as well,” he said.

He added that all of the contracts for NDC subvention projects had been awarded and developmental works within nine of the NDCs should be completed within one month.

Works being done include upgrading of internal roads and environmental sanitation facilities, maintenance including landscaping of playgrounds and other civil works such as construction of footbridges with rails, market fences, koker doors and installation of speed humps.

The NDC yet to receive its 2017 subvention is the Woodlands/ Farm NDC, but this issue is being addressed at the level of the Ministry of Communities.

The subvention projects are in addition to emergency works carried out by the regional administration over the past three months during which NDCs throughout the region benefited from improved environmental sanitation and reduced instances of flooding, as a result of the cleaning of hundreds of rods of canals and internal drains.

All subvention projects for NDCs in Region Five for 2016 were successfully completed before the end of last year.