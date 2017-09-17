Jaguars Franchise League.. Yadram hits unbeaten 108 as Georgetown, East Coast match ends in draw

YOUNG batting sensation Bhaskar Yadram produced an innings of pure maturity and determination, and was the limelight on a shortened final day of the third round Jaguars Franchise League three-day game between Georgetown and East Coast franchise which ended yesterday, with both teams settling for a draw at the Lusignan Community Centre ground..

Displaying his wide array of strokes, Yadram annihilated the City bowling attack with a dazzling unbeaten 108.

Chasing 300 for victory in 48 overs, the hosts were 194-2 in 34 overs when bad light stopped play, with four overs remaining. National middle-order batsman Chanderpaul Hemraj was unbeaten on 54.

Test reject Rajendra Chandrika and Brian Sattuar were the batsmen dismissed in the run chase.

The City side declared just at the start of the day’s play which eventually commenced at 14:50hrs due to overcast and light showers for most part of the day.

Georgetown were 244-9 overnight, an overall lead of 299 runs.

Meanwhile, at the Everest ground: East Bank resumed on 303-9, were bowled out for 312 in 106.4 overs. Sherfane Rutherford added five runs to his overnight, 106.

Bowling for Essequibo left-arm spinner Anthony Adams claimed 3-73 while Ricardo Adams (2-35), Keemo Paul (2-89) and Joshua Jones (1-18), were the other successful bowlers.

With a first innings deficit of 32 runs, Essequibo batting a second time were 48-2 when play was called off.

On the other hand, Lower Corentyne beat Upper Corentyne by ten wickets while West Demerara also won by 30 runs over West Berbice in the other third round fixtures which completed in two days.

The fourth round bowls off on Friday.