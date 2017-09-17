Gayle hails T20 star Lewis as ‘one for the future’

WEST Indies batting star Chris Gayle has marveled at the ability of T20 opening partner Evin Lewis, labeling him ‘one to look out for’ perhaps even in the games longer formats.

Lewis and Gayle combined to good effect to devastate England on Saturday, the duo scoring a combined 91 at the top of the order in a comfortable 21-run win for the regional. Gayle hit a respectable 40 from 21, but as has been the case in their recent partnerships it was Lewis who dominated the scoring after getting 51 from 44 balls.

“I’m enjoying batting with Evin,” said Gayle. “He has eased the pressure off me so we can dictate the way we go about it, but he won’t stop! I can slow down a bit but he won’t!”

The two have been a destructive opening partnership, leading the charge for a revamped St Kitts and Nevis Patriots team that made the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for the first time this season.

Gayle, who often hears of comparison between himself and the young Trinidadian, also believes the player is capable of becoming a threat in the 50 over format.

“Evin is one to look out for in the future too, especially in ODI (one-day international) cricket.”