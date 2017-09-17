Full steam ahead with Alladin’s Meals on Wheels

By Jamall Adams

SINCE the age 20, Macio Alladin, the owner of Alladin Meals On Wheels, Meal Delivery and Catering Service has been risking it all, changing the game on the local food market.

Macio Marcellus Alladin was born in the mining town of Linden, where he gained his primary education at the Watooka Day Primary School. He then graduated as one of the

region’s top students, causing him to relocate to the capital where he attended St. Rose’s High School. His athletic and academic record was nothing short of outstanding throughout the years. He then graduated, earning himself among the top 10 positions at both CSEC and CAPE Examinations at that school.

After graduating High School, he went on to the University of Guyana (UG), where he studied Economics whilst balancing two jobs. This overload, he admitted, resulted in mental exhaustion and subsequent depression, forcing him to resign from both jobs as well as requesting a leave of absence from the University so that he could recoup his strength.

During this recovery period not only did Macio get better, but he also used the time to make a bold step by venturing into business via the local food market. Cooking had always been a therapeutic strategy of his, and with this passion, he opened one of the first electronic-based food services in the country; a move that would soon help to change the way people experience food.

When asked why he chose to set up business strictly ‘online’, Macio told the Pepperpot Magazine, “Times have changed and so should we as a people. I believe that we should make use of all the newer technologies available to us since it will contribute to our country’s economic development and in a nutshell, it’s inexpensive, efficient and provides unlimited access to larger audiences.”

Two years after he would have launched his business he resumed his studies at the University. This Linden native is currently in the process of expanding his business since his customer base has increased, and the demands for Alladin’s meals on wheels around Guyana are rising on a daily basis. Macio is also preparing to celebrate five years of operation and plans to intrigue his supporters taste buds with exquisite cuisines from both local and international recipes, as he celebrates yet another milestone

Macio’s love and dedication to his craft have given him a great deal of popularity around Guyana. His dedication has also given him an impressive number of customers from the private sectors, making him one of the few independent Guyanese to provide catering services to some of the top private companies here in Guyana.

“I’m so grateful to all those who supported me over the years; my team who have devoted their time and efforts regularly to ensuring that we produce and deliver the best, and to my mother who is my constant rock,” Macio expressed when talking about his journey thus far.

He then went on to say that he would like to encourage his fellow Guyanese, youths especially, to “Create your own paths where none seems available. Believe in yourself and be unafraid to fail. Love what you do and make use of the resources life has provided you, Then and only then will you succeed.”