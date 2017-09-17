Den Amstel crush Crane Rovers 4-1 as WDFA Namilco continues

FOOTBALL action in the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA)’s Namilo u-17 tournament continued yesterday with a win for Den Amstel.Playing at home, Den Amstel side beat Crane Rovers 4-1 in their game with a double from Ruben Dainty (seventh and ninth) and single strikes from Keswin Fraser (25th) and Jomar Adams (62nd).

Crane Rovers had Ezam David on the scorecard in the 29thIn the other game, FC Eagles won via walkover after Uitvlugt failed to turn up.Matches continue next Sunday when Jetty Gunners take on Wales United from 9:00 while Uitvlugt plays Pouderoyen two hours later.