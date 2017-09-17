BranderZ Guyana opens at new location

CUSTOMERS are now able to continue to order mixed, modern and old designed products for their promotional needs at the BranderZ Guyana (2.0) as the organisation officially opened its new branch at Gordon Street, Kitty.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BranderZ Guyana, Martin Brock, said that the

establishment is basically a spin-off from the ordering of corporative and executive gifts to receiving orders for customised products.

BranderZ Guyana (2.0) offers sewing of uniforms, alterations, embroideries, screen printing, foil printing among other services. Customers can purchase online or visit the store to choose their preferred design for items.

“What we (BranderZ Guyana) found was that majority of clients wanted their items yesterday, and we also found that at times the items would arrive in not a good condition or branded incorrectly in terms of sizes and location and we were powerless to fix those issues especially the sizing of items appearing in magazines and even the lengthy shipping period hence the establishment of BranderZ Guyana”, Brock explained.

He said that this business not only helped in the creation of new jobs but specialised ones as well, as the company had invested in new technology equipment and methods. To this end, clients will be able to choose how they wished to have their promotional products branded, even suggest options that were not provided before by other competitors.

The BranderZ Guyana CEO explained that this would not only empower their clients but would ensure the company was accountable, should there be any incidents or issues.

Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin, while congratulating the proprietors on the opening of the establishment, noted that their personalities would assist in the success of the business.

“Now I know that there was a slowdown in the country’s economic growth over the last three years, but it is important to note that our economy is still growing and our projection is for continued growth over the next few years because it is very important, especially since our neighbours (Venezuela, Brazil, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados among others) all projected less than 3 percent, whilst our country estimated to project over 3 percent growth.”

He noted that the investment would help to contribute to the development of the country’s economy.