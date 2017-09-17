Anastacia representing Region Five at Heritage Pageant

SEVENTEEN-YEAR-OLD Anastacia Harripersaud of Moraikobai Village, Upper Mahaicony River, will be representing Region Five at the Indigenous Heritage Pageant set for September 30.

Harripersaud is a teacher at the St Francis Mission School in her village.

Her platform at the pageant will be “Combating climate change using traditional and non-traditional methods in Region Five.”

The young lady is excited about being chosen to represent the region and said last week that she will try her best to bring the crown home.

Regional Executive Officer (REO) Ovid Morrison, said the administration is assisting the hopeful with a monetary contribution to defray the cost of her participation in the Indigenous Heritage Month activity, in which 10 contestants, one from each administrative region, will vie for the crown.

“She also has the moral support of the administration in her endeavour to win the crown,” he said.