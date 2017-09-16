Teen in 2016 Baramita murder to remain in custody

THE court has granted the police an extension to further detain a 17-year-old who was implicated in the murder of a Baramita farmer last October.

The teen was apprehended on Monday by Toshao Trevor Mathis and has been in custody ever since. Given that the 72-hour limit for detention had expired, an application was made for permission to have the teen remain in custody pending legal advice.

It is alleged that the teen fatally stabbed his friend, Abraham Wilson, 30, of Cassique Creek, Baramita, NWD, Region On,e sometime in October 2016. According to reports, the duo were imbibing “rice wine” at the deceased’s 20×20 camp, located at Baramita, NWD, when an argument ensued and the teen reportedly armed himself with a knife from the camp and stabbed Wilson to the left side of his neck.

Wilson managed to make his way to another camp, where he related what had transpired before collapsing.

By this time, the teen had gone into hiding.