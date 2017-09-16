Solomon, Barnwell and Suknanan lead Georgetown fightback

– .. Lower Corentyne beat Upper Corentyne by ten wickets; West Demerara also win by 30 runs over West Berbice.

SECOND innings half-centuries from Dexter Solomon and skipper Christopher Barnwell along with a four-wicket haul from off-spinner Gajanan Suknanan, led Georgetown to a stunning fightback at the close of the second day of their Jaguars Franchise League three-day game over East Coast yesterday at the Lusignan cricket ground.

The City side closed the day on 244-9, an overall lead of 299 runs.

Solomon stroke an enterprising 84 while Barnwell made 62 in what was deemed a better batting performance from the city side.

Earlier, resuming at 102-4, the hosts crumbled to the City team spinners, as they could only managed to add 35 runs to their first innings total, as the remaining six batsmen showed little responsibility at the crease.

It was a period where they played some poor cricket shots that led to their own downfall. Overnight batsman Joshua Persaud (8), was the first to go, leg before wicket to off-spinner Suknanan who snared three of the six wickets during that crucial period of play.

Fellow spinner Devon Lord then removed the other overnight batsman Kumar Bishundyal (1) before the guile and variations of the two spinners quickly wrapped up the innings, sharing the last four wickets equally.

Suknanan finished with figures of 4-40 while Sankar claimed 3-8, Lord finished with 2-10, while medium-pacer Kellon Carmichael had the other wicket to fall.

With a first innings lead of 55, Georgetown reached the lunch interval on 39-1, losing the wicket of Robin Bacchus, caught at the wicket off Cordel Mars for ten, at 16-1.Raymond Perez was on 20 while Sunil Singh on seven at the interval.

Upon resumption, the City team lost both Perez (27) and Singh (10), along with Ramaal Lewis (13) during that session, but Barnwell and Solomon stood firm at the wicket.

The duo added 70 for the fifth-wicket, a partnership which was well crafted before they lost Barnwell.

Thereafter it was the Solomon show. The right-handed batsman mixed aggression with solid defence before being the last batsmen to be dismissed at the closing stages of the day’s play. He faced 159 balls, with six fours and two sixes.

Sankar and Suknanan will resume today. Bhaskar Yadram (3-68), Rajendra Chandrika (2-18), Mars (2-49), and a wicket apiece for Rajendra Singh and Bishundyal, were the successful bowlers.

Meanwhile, scores in the other matches on day two are:

At Albion: Lower Corentyne whipped Upper Corentyne by ten wickets. Resumed at 166-3 replying to Upper Corentyne first innings 130 all out, Lower Corentyne were bowled out for 257. Opener Wahid Edwards made 89 while Seon Hetmyer contributed 49.

Batting a second time, Upper Corentyne were bowled out for 157. Fast bowler Raun Johnson (4-49), and left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul (3-42), did the damage. Set 25 to win, Lower Corentyne were 27-0 when the victory target was achieved.

At Everest: East Bank replying to Essequibo’s first innings of 280, were 303-9. Sherfane Rutherford made an adventurous 106 while Sachin Singh fell short of his century by one run.

At Tuschen: West Demerara won by 30 runs. Scores in the game: West Demerara 110 and 126; West Berbice 106 and 101.