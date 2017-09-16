Public Security to work with stakeholders to curb alcoholism

MINISTER of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, on Friday said that his ministry is willing to work with stakeholders from the Ministries of Education, Culture and Health to find workable solutions to address alcoholism.

“Alcoholism is a big problem in Guyana and it has led to consequential challenges such as bad driving, which has resulted in deaths, loss of limbs and damage to property and tremendous domestic violence,” Ramjattan said at the Police Officers’ Training Centre, Georgetown.

The minister said too that there are direct and indirect consequences that can be enforced by current laws, and noted that studies show that drug consumption is linked to drug abuse, delinquency, and anti-social behaviour in adulthood, as well as poor academic performance.

He referenced the 2016 Household Drug Survey which had revealed that alcohol binge-drinking in males is recorded at 64.2 % and in females 46. 3%.

Additionally, Ramjattan noted that the 2am curfew was enforced to assist with keeping intoxicated people off the roadways, among other reasons.

Since its enforcement in 2015, night clubs, bars and restaurants across the country have been forced to comply, failing which the entity’s business licence could be suspended or ultimately revoked.