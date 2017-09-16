Introducing 16-year-old basketball prodigy, Kevon Wiggins.

By Colin Bynoe.

AT 6` 1”, Kevon Wiggins has to be the best pound-for-pound youth basketball player for Guyana in the past year.

Wiggins rose to prominence last year in the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) U-16 Championships which was played in Guyana.

In that tournament, Wiggins averaged 15.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. His exploits took Team Guyana into the finals where they lost to Bahamas 57-84,

Young Wiggins ended with 25 points and an impressive 14 rebounds in his 37 minutes of play in the finals. Numbers don’t lie.

Born to parents, Emon Wiggins and Ronda Lewis, on October 19, 2000 in the Town of Rose Hall, Kevon grew up watching his father playing basketball in the area. His dad played basketball for the Rose Hall Town Jammers for many years. “My father inspired me to play basketball, I started at age 13”, the young Wiggins related.

He attended the Rose Hall Town Primary School where he successfully completed his NGSA (National Grade Six Assessment) exams and gained a place at the New Amsterdam Multilateral

. But despite migrating to the United States of America with his family, 16-year-old, Kevon Wiggins, continues to fly the Guyana flag high. He now attends Evander Childs Campus where he has been playing for his new school for the past five months.

The six-foot shooting guard is making a name for himself as a starter on the Evander High School basketball team based in the Bronx, New York. He’s currently in his sophomore years at his school, and will be moving on to 11th Grade.

He mentioned, “When I first started at the school, the basketball coach asked if I played ball because he watched the CBC tournaments and he remembered me,” stated Kevon. When asked to compare playing basketball for his school `Evander’ to that of playing in Guyana, Wiggins remarked, “ Well playing basketball for my school oversees is much more difficult than in Guyana, and also it makes the games a lot easier when playing stiffer competitions”.

The 16-year-old views himself as a fun person, “I want my teammates to remember me as a fun person”. When asked what aspect of your game comes easiest to you? He responded, “Shooting and finishing to the rim comes easy”. The former Rose Hall Town lad who is still in his prime, posited confidently, “to be successful you have to work the hardest”

Asked,” If you didn’t play basketball, what sport would you play? Kevon replied “I would have played cricket most definitely”.

Quite recently in the 2017 Centrobasket U17 Championship which was held in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, from 26th -30th July, despite Team Guyana not registering a win in the championship, they played well to the level of competition which they faced.

Kevon Wiggins was selected to represent Guyana and continuing with his outstanding display of scoring, his returns saw him making a mess of his other competitors by being the highest scorer in the championship with a total of 126 points from 5 games he played. He averaged a tournament high 25.2 points per game.

This youngster is talented; He handles the ball with both hands effortlessly. He can hit a shot from anywhere on the court. He has a smooth jumper. He can dunk. And he was raised in the beautiful Town of Rose Hall.