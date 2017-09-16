Hospitalised miner tells of Venezuelan attackers

AS gunmen, alleged to be Venezuelans, continue their wanton pillage of mining camps in the North West region, another three camps have been raided over the last week, leaving an 18-year-old miner shot and hospitalised.

The victim, Troy Joseph of Port Kaituma, North West region, who claims he was also relieved of his eight-pennyweight gold chain, was air-dashed to the City last week after being shot in the rear of his left leg.

Joseph, who is now a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital and still somewhat disoriented, said he cannot now recall the date, but one week ago he and four other young men were ‘liming’ outside Rodriguez’s shop when around 14:00 hrs a group of about nine men (all Venezuelans) pounced on them.

Realising that they were surrounded by the men, he said he attempted to escape, but one of the men shot him from behind, causing the bullet to lodge in his leg.

Joseph said he fell to the ground where he lay bleeding. A second youth also fled and managed to escape into the nearby bushes, but the other three were held up at gunpoint and taken to a nearby shop owned by a shop-keeper named “Lloydie.”

The assailants invaded Lloydie’s shop, held him hostage and robbed him at gun- point, allegedly taking away cash and jewellery.

Meanwhile, others still continued to hold the three Guyanese young men hostage, so as to prevent them from going in search of help.

On leaving Lloydie’s shop, they headed over to “Fat Man’s” shop where they continued the same reckless plunder, taking away cash and jewellery.

When the invading party had finished their pillage, they released the young Guyanese and headed away on foot, taking their booty.

The young man, who had managed to escape into the bushes, ran for several miles in search of help.

Eventually, he found help and they were all taken to the Matthew’s Ridge Hospital where Joseph was admitted and air-dashed to hospital the following day.

At the Georgetown Public Hospital, he was taken to theatre where doctors removed the lodged bullet and put him on a treatment regimen. His condition is now reported as being stable. However, he is unable to use the affected leg.

And just about two months ago, (on July 19), three Guyanese miners were killed at a Brazilian-owned mining camp at an area known as “Imatake Backdam” across the Venezuela border.

The area is located some five hours from the Five Star Backdam outside Port Kaituma, which is the area where these last three raids and shooting were carried out.

There are reports that the Guyanese miners had been robbed on several occasions by Spanish-speaking men prior to the murder of the three men.