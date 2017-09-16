Age vs Experience battle tonight

… in Corona Beer football final

THE proverbial age versus experience battle will see another chapter unfold this evening with the Georgetown Football Club Ground (GFC) taking on Police in the finals of the Corona Beer invitational football tournament.

The pundits have carded GFC as the obvious favourites with several positives already in their favour heading into tonight’s encounter.

The first of which is, that the GFC side already have a victory over the Police in the preliminary stages of the competition and this is a psychological advantage.

Captain Shaquille Bowen told a media conference earlier in the week that this is taking effect in some of the player’s minds but they would have tried to eradicate this mindset.

On a personal front, he contended that he plans to shepherd his men as if facing a new force rather than one they had faced earlier in the competition.

Added to that is the GFC unit can field a full side team with no suspensions to their regular starting XI which means that several of their men in form are going to start.

On the other hand, the Police are underdogs. While they have been in many finals over the last two years, the Mayor’s cup and others, they are without two of their star players, Quincy Holder and Lerone Charles.

And while some see this as a factor that puts them at a disadvantage, Captain Dwain Jacobs sees it as an opportunity for players to step up, fill the gap and catch the opposition off guard come tonight.

Nonetheless at the end of the match, expected to begin at 21:00hrs at the GFC ground, there will be one team lifting the Corona Trophy.

But before that, there is a third-place playoff between Northern Rangers and Western Tigers, both of whom had persons predicting that they would play in the finals.

Still cash is on the table for grabs when they go at it at 19:00hrs.