Rosignol should be given township status

THE Region Five Chamber of Industry and Commerce is lobbying for Rosignol Village, West Bank Berbice to be given township status.

The move is in keeping with an announcement by President David Granger that every administrative region in Guyana should have their own towns

In a media release, the chamber said Rosignol already has the major infrastructure and requirements of a town in place, including access to financial services such as banks/lending agencies, a market and health centres and three points of entry/exit to/from Region Five (ie Berbice Bridge and two stellings).

The chamber also cited the presence of nursery/primary and secondary schools, easy river transport access, access to a law enforcement facility and land available for housing expansion as additional attributes in favour of its request for consideration of township status for the region.

“The recent announcement of the construction of a Port/Harbour Terminal at Crab Island is also expected to cater for significant economic impacts on the neighbouring community and Rosignol will definitely stand to benefit from this as well,” the chamber said.

It said it is of the view that Rosignol satisfies the requirements and is ready for upgrade and rebranding and therefore supported the village for township status.

“Both the citizens and the GoG will stand to benefit from this initiative and we are hopeful that the pronouncement will be made soon on this wonderful undertaking by the government.

“We therefore wish to endorse such initiative by the GoG to establish townships in each region. This will drive economic progression and direct leadership of towns will better be able to manage and provide higher quality of services to the citizens,” the release said.

The chamber also suggested that government should consider extending the western boundary of Rosignol to Cotton Tree Village and assured that it is ready to assist in setting up the framework necessary to achieve this in the near future.