Regions Six, Seven benefit from new water service connections

AS part of continued works to improve and extend services countrywide, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is in the process of undertaking a number of projects that will see citizens in different parts of the country benefiting from access to potable water for the first time.

In Region Six, a project totalling over $37 million for the extension of distribution mains and installation of service connections at Angoy’s Avenue, is in its completion phase.

The purpose of the project is to extend the distribution system by installing approximately 4.5 kilometres of 100mm distribution mains and 1.2 kilometres of 150mm transmission mains, as well as to install and upgrade service connections to customers.

The project, which was executed by Macsood Ahamad Construction and members of the community, will serve the Mount Sinai Nursery School, the New Amsterdam School of Nursing and the Health Centre at Angoys Avenue, all of which fall among the estimated 1200 beneficiaries.

However, while some are gaining access for the first time, others are benefiting from upgrades to their service. It was funded by the Government of Guyana

Meanwhile in Region Seven, R. Kissoon Contracting Services is currently mobilising workers after being awarded the contract for extension of the distribution network from Byderabo to Agotash, Bartica.

This project will provide first-time water access to some 400 persons.

The project entails the installation of two kilometres of 100mm distribution mains and the installation of service connections to each resident.

With a total project cost of $8.8 million, this Government of Guyana-funded project will serve the Agotash Primary School, Health Centre and villagers.

The contractor, through request by GWI, is expected to employ residents from the community for the execution of the project. And, with works in the commencement phase, the project is expected to be completed by the end of October this year. These water-improvement projects form part of GWI’s mandate to fulfil its mission statement which is to provide safe, adequate and affordable water for citizens.