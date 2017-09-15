Ramjattan explains reshuffle in Police Force

PUBLIC Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan, has defended this week’s re-adjustment of senior members of the Guyana Police Force.

The minister expressed confidence in Commander of “E” Division of the Guyana Police Force, Ravindradath Budhram, as well as Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum.

Blanhum proceeded on annual leave this week and the move resulted in a shifting of personnel within the hierarchy of the Force. Assistant Commissioner, Paul Williams, has since been appointed to act as crime chief.

“Blanhum is a serious spiller in this Police Force,” Ramjattan said Thursday at an Alliance For Change (AFC) press briefing, noting that the senior officer has done a “fantastic job” in his and the government’s opinion.

He said the senior officer will be back in time for December when he noted there is always a spike in crime.

The minister noted that initially there was an argument for Commander Budhram to act in Blanham’s absence, but said that there are three sub-divisions under the “F” division which is being managed by the police commander.

Further, he said a move for Budhram to crime chief was never granted, pointing out that as minister, he indicated that “certain set of things has to be done”. He said the vacuum the police commander would have left in “F” Division was among the arguments considered.

Budhram is doing “a fine piece of work” in that division, Ramjattan said, noting that the senior cop has been preparing the documentation for the creation of the three sub-divisions.

He said the alleged collusion in relation to aircraft which were found in the Rupununi has nothing to do with Commander Budhram as he asked reporters to “Please don’t go tarnishing a senior cop’s name.”

He added that Williams’ move was done on the grounds that he has academic background to hold the fort in the absence of Blanhum.

The minister pointed out that when senior officers go on leave, there is always a reconfiguration to have continuity in the administration of the Force.

He said that proposals have to be made by the chief administrator of the Force, that being the acting Police Commissioner, David Ramnarine, but he noted that certain collective decisions had to be made.