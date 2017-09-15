Proposed guiding principles of ‘new political party’

Dear Editor

INTEGRAL to securing political and economic progress is the investigation and adoption of new and relevant ideas. I have been doing some work on offering Guyanese options in our political landscape, and have formalised a few proposals for a new political party as another option to take us beyond 2020. This diversity I firmly believe augurs well for Guyana’s future.

Please find below for discussion the draft of the guiding principles of the new political party.

The Party’s Guiding Principles:

1. That Guyana be governed as a Democratic Republic, where the authority of the state and its government are created and sustained by the consent of its people through their elected representatives.

2. Preservation of a sound, effective political system for choosing and replacing governments through free and fair elections;

3. Encouraging and facilitating the active participation of the people as citizens, in politics and civic life;

4. Delivering effective government which recognises industry, innovation and workers as central to the attainment of our country’s goals of a standard of living, whereby we can enjoy the fruits of our labour, achieve our goals and be healthy and happy.

5. Protection of the human rights of all citizens, and

6. Enforcement of the Rule of Law, where the laws and procedures of Guyana apply equally to all of our citizens.

7. Freedom of Expression – Everyone is guaranteed the right to communicate with each other and express ideas freely in an open and fair society.

Objectives:

1. Maintain the Constitution of Guyana, so that it reflects the will and wishes of the People.

2. Promote economic prosperity for all by creating an enabling environment which provides the legal, regulatory and physical infrastructure to support innovation and industry within the private sector.

3. Provide the physical and social infrastructure to ensure a mobile, healthy, educated work force.

4. Guarantee social, cultural and religious freedoms to all ethnic groups.

5. Guarantee equal rights of citizens under the law.

6. Guarantee freedom of expression and freedom to associate.

7. Develop and maintain Guyana’s national security to safeguard against both internal and external threats.

8. Work with the United Nations Commission on Human Rights to facilitate the adoption of its universally established rights, to the extent that these rights reflect our country’s values, customs and traditions.

Regards

Craig Sylvester