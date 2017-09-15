Panthers, Pepsi Hornets and Yamaha Caribs on show this weekend in Bounty Farm 15s Rugby

THE Guyana Rugby Football Union’s (GRFU) Bounty Farm 15s tournament will resume this weekend with two interesting encounters at the National Park.

Yamaha Caribs will have their first taste of the tournament when they come up against the Guyana Police Force Falcons, while tomorrow, Panthers will look to claw their way to another win when they come upoppose Pepsi Hornets.

Having suffered a humiliating 67-7 defeat at the hands of the Panthers, the GPF Falcons will look to bounce back against the Caribs, but with the likes of veteran Theodore Henry as well as some of the country’s top players in the line-up, the Police team will have a tough time trying to stake their claim in the tournament.

Meanwhile, for the Panthers, their style of play recently turned them into one of Guyana’s most hated rugby team at the moment.

After clinching consecutive Sevens titles, Panthers, a flashy, young and very talented group of players, turned their attention to the game’s longer format, and they used the Guyana Police Force as a perfect example to demonstrate their will to claim the GRFU’s final 15s tournament for the year.

With the likes of Ryan Dey, Lancelot Adonis and Rondel McArthur, the Laurie Adonis-coached team will certainly have their hands full against a seasoned and well-oiled Pepsi Hornets, led by national captain Ryan Gonsalves.

The Bounty Farm 15s tournament will conclude on November 12. The tournament will see five teams play two rounds of matches.