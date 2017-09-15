Narayan Ramdhani in Mexico

GUYANA’S top Badminton player, Narayan Ramdhani was selected by the Pan American Badminton Federation to attend a High Level Player Development Camp in Aguascalientes, Mexico from September 15 to 20.

The camp will be conducted by a high level coach from Nederland twice daily.

This is a great step for Narayan as he will be training with some of Pan Am top-ranked players like: Kevin Cordon of Guatemala and Osleni Guerrero of Cuba.

After the camp, Narayan will then participate in the VII International Mexicano 2017 Championships which will be held at the Gimnasio Olimpico de Cd Deportiva Aguascalientes, Mexico between September 21 and 25.

Narayan has started his second year in Vancouver, Canada training at Shuttlesport.