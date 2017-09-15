Large turnout at Rose Hall Town career fair

HUNDREDS of students from various schools on the Corentyne Coast converged at the Rose Hall Town Arch Road this week where over 40 booths were set up for the 2nd Annual Rose Hall Town Career Fair and Exhibition in observance of the town’s 175th Anniversary.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sport Club (RHTY&SC), Hilbert Foster, told Guyana Chronicle that the career fair aims to give students the opportunity to see the numerous business and social sectors in Guyana, so they can be inspired to choose a career path and also be encouraged to stay in school.

Speaking with this newspaper also, Youth Ambassador for the RHTY&SC, Denicia Henry, noted that the event was organised by the Club in collaboration with the Mayor and Town Council (M&CC) of Rose Hall.

She explained that the fair is aimed at giving students and young adults information they may need upon completing secondary school and when they have to follow certain procedures upon gaining employment, such as getting registered at such entities as the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The Career Fair and Exhibition had booths from a wide variety of sectors, including the Disciplined Services, Commercial Banks, Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC), Guyana Chronicle, Bank of Guyana, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Public Health, Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Swift Shipping, Small Business Bureau, Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board, NAMILCO, Upper Corentyne Technical Institute, Pan American Health Organisation, J.C. Chandisingh Secondary, Port Mourant Secondary, and Rose Hall Primary and Nursery.

A student from the J.C. Chandisingh Secondary told this publication that he was grateful for the opportunity to visit the career fair since he was undecided about his career path. “I am in Form 5 and still haven’t decided what I want to do after school, but after coming here I was amazed to find out how many options are open in Guyana. I had brief talks with many persons from the booths but what interested me more is GRA, so I will seriously consider that.”