Franchise League 3-day cricket East Coast on top after day one

SOME excellent bowling and fielding have put the East Coast Franchise in a commanding position against Georgetown on the opening day of the third round Franchise League three-day cricket tournament at Lusignan.

The hosts are in total control after bowling their opponents out for 192 before reaching 102-4 at stumps.

Winning the toss and deciding to bat on a slow pitch and a slow outfield, the city side were given a decent 47-run opening stand between Robin Bacchus and Raymond Perez, but were then reduced to 117-5 at lunch.

Bacchus was aggressive from the start, contributing the bulk of the runs. He stroked four fours and two sixes before he was removed by Rajendra Singh for a run-a-ball 36.

Perez was then run-out for 22 before Singh claimed his second wicket, that of Sunil Singh for three.

Ramaal Lewis did not do much better as he mustered three runs before falling victim to off-spinner Kumar Bishundyal, leaving the City team on 96-4. However, Christopher Barnwell stood firm and took the score to 116 before he was bowled by Bhaskar Yadram for 44.

In the afternoon session, Bishundyal picked up three more wickets to finish with figures of 4-60 while Cordel Mars contributed a wicket to skittle out the City team in 67.2 overs. Paul Wintz (34 not out) was the only one of the remaining batsmen to pass ten.

In the run chase, discarded Test batsman Rajendra Chandrika (45), Brian Sattuar (12), Yadram (0), and Chanderpaul Hemraj (35), were the batsmen dismissed.

Gajanan Suknanan, Kellon Carmichael, Devon Lord and Steven Sankar claimed a wicket each.

Joshua Persaud (1 not out) and Bishundyal who is yet to score will resume today, with the hosts 90 runs away from Georgetown’s first-innings total.

Meanwhile, scores from the other three games are as follows:

At Albion: Lower Corentyne replying to Upper Corentyne first innings 130 all out, were 166-3. Opener Wahid Edwards was on 74 while Seon Hetmyer is on 14. For Upper Corentyne Anthony Bramble top-scored with 34. Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul claimed 6-49 while Kassim Khan had 4-37.

At Everest: Essequibo were bowled out for 280 in 97.1 overs. Kemol Savory stroked an enterprising 136 off 195 balls while Mark Williams supported with 43. Bowling for East Bank, Sherfane Rutherford claimed 2-43, while Darshan Persaud and Totaram Bishun had 3-47 and 3-73 respectively.

At Tuschen: West Demerara were bowled out for 110, with only Akshaya Persaud (42) and Tevin Imlach (39) offered some fight with the bat. Bowling for West Berbice, Gudakesh Motie claimed 6-17. West Berbice in reply were bundled out for 106. Arthley Bailey (46) and Avishkar Sewkarran (32) were the principal scorers. Bowling for West Demerara, Keshram Seyhodan took 4-37 while Romario Shepherd took 3-29.

Batting a second time, West Demerara were 57 without loss. Play resumes today at 09:30hrs at all four venues.