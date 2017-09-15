Battered farmer cries for justice

A YOUNG farmer from Rose Hall Town who was burnt when a liquid suspected to be acid was thrown at him, and was also chopped and threatened, is calling on the Guyana Police Force to act swiftly to apprehend the perpetrator as he is fearful for his life.

Sachin Shivgobin, 22, of Lot 3D Rose Hall Town, Corentyne said that on Wednesday last he was approached by the suspect who accused him of stealing a horse bit, to which he denied.

The suspect allegedly broke several of his windows and verbally abused him after the matter was reported to the police.

“He claim he left he horse bit in the cow pen which is not far from me but I didn’t go there. His nephew was there to collect a padding – he was the only one there but he say nah he nephew too. The police come the night and tell he if I steal his bit let he go to the station and make a report and after the police gone he bruk up the windows and cuss up me.”

Shivgobin went on to explain that the following day he went into the Rose Hall backdam to bring his cattle out and the suspect approached him with a cutlass in one hand and a bottle in the other. “He fire a broadside on me and then throw a liquid on meh, all I feel was hot, hot and meh skin melting so meh jump in the water to try wash it off but it burn more, so meh come out and run go to the police to report it.”

The young farmer was subsequently taken to the hospital where he was treated and sent away. He is thankful that the liquid missed his face as it could have caused him to lose his sight. He however fears the worst if the suspect is not apprehended.

Shivgobin related also that on numerous occasions he was threatened by the suspect whose name was given as “Anno.”

“He sey he will kill meh whole family, that is one charge he will face and that he gon come and bun down meh house and meh gon can’t walk back road …meh tell the police all this when I go back to the station. Them tell me when me see am call them. Me nah ah see he, how me go call them…the police gotta guh look for he.”

Meanwhile, when contacted by this newspaper, Divisional Commander Paul Williams said he was unaware of the incident but promised to look into the matter to get the full details. He noted also that he was open towards having an audience with the victim.