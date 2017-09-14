‘Tear Drop’ on $1.1M robbery charge

ONE-TIME, local social media sensation, Leon Clarke, called “Tear Drop”, was on Wednesday arraigned before City Magistrate Fabayo Azore for allegedly robbing a La Penitence businessman of $1.1M.

The 23-year-old West La Penitence resident is charged for being in the company of others on September 8, 2017 and robbing Vincent Howard of $980,000 in cash, $175,000 worth of GTT phone cards, $50,000 worth of Digicel phone cards, and $80,000 worth of scratch tickets.

Clarke broke down in court as he denied the charge. According to the accused he has recently gained employment at the Georgetown Public Hospital as an attendant and was beaten by police while in custody for the crime.

The victim, Vincent Howard, who was also in court, explained that during the robbery his daughter had positively pointed out Clarke as one of the perpetrators.

Howard further pointed out that his daughter explained that she was able to point him out as the robber because of seeing him on Facebook. The Magistrate released Clarke on $75,000 bail and adjourned the matter until October 4, 2017.