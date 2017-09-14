Spanish ambassador accredited

GUYANA looks forward to deepening its relations with the Kingdom of Spain in the areas of investment, trade and tourism, President David Granger said Wednesday.

The President was at the time speaking after receiving Letters of Credence from His Excellency Javier Maria Carbajosa Sanchez, who has been accredited the new non-resident ambassador of Spain to Guyana.

The Head of State said too that the recent conclusion of the Agreement for the Reciprocal Elimination of Visas for Holders of Diplomatic Passports between the two countries is a demonstration of a strong commitment to improving bilateral relations.

Speaking of bilateral cooperation, President Granger said Guyana’s petroleum industry has already attracted Spain’s investment.

“We anticipate increased involvement of Spanish companies in the oil-and-gas sector of our economy.”

In terms of environmental protection, the President informed the ambassador that Guyana is moving towards establishing a ‘green state’ in which more focus will be placed on biodiversity preservation, the provision of eco-tourism and eco-educational services, the promotion of renewable energy generation and the adoption of practical measures to ensure climate adaptation.

In this regard, he noted that Guyana is “deeply impressed” and is “intensely interested” in Spain’s success at increasing energy generation from sustainable sources and looks forward to enhanced country-to-country cooperation in this area.

Meanwhile, similar sentiments were expressed by Ambassador Sanchez, who said that his accreditation is not merely a formality that is dictated by tradition but rather, a renewal of the will and determination of the two countries to the strengthening of friendship and cooperation.

“Cooperation between our two countries can help forge global solutions to global challenges…. Spain has been focused traditionally, on the Spanish-speaking Caribbean; however, we have come to realise that there is much that Spain and Guyana can do together. Not only is Guyana a promising country for trade and investment opportunities, it also possesses a strong entrepreneurial spirit and is also very active in the context of CARICOM,” he said.

Guyana and Spain established diplomatic relations on October 12, 1979. Their relations are founded on mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, mutual non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, cooperation for mutual benefit, respect for treaties and international law and the maintenance of international peace and security.