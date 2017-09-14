Linden freak storm… Morian spearheads rebuilding efforts

–to make Christianburg Secondary serviceable

REGION 10 Chairman Mr Renis Morian and a team of regional officials have set about to ensure that students of the Christianburg Secondary School return to school as soon as possible.

The Christianburg Secondary School was one of more than 20 buildings that were badly hit during the freak storm that ripped through the mining town at around 15:30hrs on Tuesday.

In the mayhem that followed, some of the school’s zinc sheets along with its rafters were ripped from the building.

Morian, along with the Regional Education Officer, Ms Marcia Paddy; the Regional Executive Officer (REO), Mr Gavin Clarke and Councillors on Wednesday visited the Christianburg Secondary School and the other government institutions that were damaged by the storm.

“I can tell you now that there is a contractor on spot, because we don’t want the children to be out of school for a long time,” Morian said.

“The whole idea is not to have children out of school; it’s not the government’s focus and mission to have children out of school. So our job is to make certain that we follow the government trend; children must be in school,” he added.

He said that they are looking forward for the students to be able to return to school by next Monday.

They then visited houses in the teachers’ hostel compound, the Region 10 Agriculture Office, and the Wismar Hospital Complex, where it was observed that some parts of those buidings were so badly damaged that some persons had to be removed to another location.

The Guyana Chronicle was told that a contractor is still needed to look at those situations.

Apart from that, Morian said the region has contacted the Civil Defence Commission, and that their officials have since gone into the fields to assess the situation.

“We are working in partnership to make certain that the livelihoods and well-being of persons are where it supposed to be,” the Regional Chair said.

Meanwhile, Ms Desiree Hopkinson of Moraballi Street, Retrieve, is still in disbelief after the house she is currently in the process of purchasing was destroyed by the storm.

“I was trying to save the stove in the kitchen from getting wet, and all I know is that my father said he pulled me out of the kitchen and I landed in the pathway to the second bedroom, and my father landed in the dining room,” Hopkinson said.

She received a puncture to her head, which resulted in her receiving six stiches, while her father got some cuts and scrapes on one of his legs.

“I was really in panic mode, ‘cause all I was thinking about was my father. It’s really emotional,” the 35-year-old said as tears welled in her eyes.

Hopkinson is currently receiving help from members of her family, a family friend, neighbours and also the council.