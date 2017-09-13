Storm rips 20 buildings in Linden

THE Wismar Christianburg Secondary School and the Mackenzie Municipal Market are among more than 20 buildings damaged in Linden, Region 10, following a freak storm Tuesday afternoon.

Reports reaching the Guyana Chronicle indicate that residents in Retrieve, One Mile Extension, Wismar Housing Scheme, Christianburg and Blueberry Hill had to run to safety after their roofs were ripped off, lamp posts broke, trees were up- rooted and fell on their houses. The freak storm reportedly occurred around 15:30hrs with heavy showers accompanied by strong winds.

When the Guyana Chronicle contacted the Regional Chairman Renis Morian, he stated that their main focus is on the Christianburg Secondary School presently “because the children have to return to school.” He added that the Regional Democratic Council does not have the resources to look after the individual houses, however, the residents of the mentioned communities are working together to put back their zinc sheets. Morian along with his team, will return with engineers to the Christianburg Secondary School today to commence repairs on the school.

According to Linden Mayor Carwyn Holland, the police along with the Regional Democratic Council are working together to ensure that everyone in the communities are okay. He also stated that the police have received emergency reports causing the Acting Divisional Commander Anthony Vanderhyden to activate a mobile patrol.

Luckily, there have not been reports of persons being injured so far, but the Linden Mayor and Town Council (M&TC) has activated an emergency number 444-6303 and the Police, 444-3512. Holland added that they will be approaching the government for some relief funds.