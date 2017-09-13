Judiciary must lead fight against HIV discrimination

-Sir Dennis Byron

THE Pan Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP) Champions for Change programme was re-launched with President of the Caribbean Court of Justice Sir Dennis Byron calling on judicial officers, to exhibit and reinforce anti-discriminatory attitudes that will supplement the efforts being made to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

Champions for Change IV: Ending AIDS by 2030 was launched on Tuesday at the Guyana Marriot Hotel with Guyana’s First Lady, Sandra Granger and Speaker of the National Assembly of Belize, Laura Tucker-Longsworth, being named among the 16 PANCAP Champions for Change.

In his detailed address on Judicial Attitudes and HIV/AIDS, Sir Dennis established that stigma and discrimination can have negative impacts on the health of persons living with HIV, even in cases where persons are managing their illness by taking the required medication. He noted that issues relating to HIV and AIDS, including those concerning HIV-related stigma and discrimination, have engaged the courts on many occasions.

“The modes of engagement have been varied and include challenges to decisions refusing employment to persons living with HIV/AIDS on the basis of their HIV status and even complaints about discriminatory treatment by, for example, officers of the court in the conduct of their duties,” the CCJ President explained.

It was on this note that Sir Dennis cited a matter that occurred in Jamaica where a Parish Judge had cause to inquire into complaints of discriminatory treatment made by a 22-year-old homosexual who was living with AIDS.

According to the young man, who had appeared before the judge for drug-related charges in February, 2017, the police personnel withheld his medication from him. The officers, when told that the medication was necessary, reportedly told the 22-year-old that they did not “like homosexuals.”

The young man was reportedly infected with the HIV virus as a child after being sexually assaulted. Judicial officers, the CCJ President emphasised, must be protectors of human rights and set the example for all to follow.

“There is a responsibility on judicial officers to be vigilant as we go about our duties inside and outside of the courtroom. Judicial officers must exhibit and reinforce anti-discriminatory attitudes and practices that will supplement and underscore the efforts being made to end the epidemic,” he told his distinguished audience.

Speaking on the Champions for Change programme, Sir Dennis said the re-launch of the initiative is a formal recommitment to the collective and decisive actions being taken to end AIDS in the Region by 2030.

“It cannot be denied that HIV/AIDS is a chronic problem and major public health threat in the Caribbean. Our communities have been ravaged by its impacts and our future threatened. What is worse, the gains that were made over the last decade have virtually been undone,” he noted.

Alluding to UNAIDS Prevention Gap 2016 Report, he pointed out that, “In the Caribbean, new HIV infections among adults rose by nine per cent between 2010 and 2015, reversing gains made in the previous decade.”

It was noted too, that in 2015 the annual number of new HIV infections in the Caribbean was estimated at 9,000. Despite its small population size, the Caribbean has the second highest HIV prevalence globally after sub-Saharan Africa, the report pointed out.

Notwithstanding these challenges, Sir Dennis maintained that it is possible to end the epidemic, noting that a HIV diagnosis is no longer a death sentence. This is as a result of early detection together with better treatment and care.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Nicolette Henry, who has over 20 years of experience providing technical guidance and support required for the planning, implementation and strengthening of HIV Public Health Programmes, said the initiative is paramount in achieving the United Nation’s goal of ending AIDS by the year 2030. She also used the opportunity to reinforce Guyana’s support to worldwide effort of bringing an end to the epidemic.

“Like many other Caribbean countries, Guyana remains committed to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, particularly Goal Three which states “Ensuring Healthy Lives and Promote well- being for all ages.” In 2015 there were 285,900 people living with HIV, a decline from 333,400 in 2010 and 450,000 in 2005,” she stated.

Additionally, statistics show that 87 per cent of the people living with HIV reside in only four Caribbean countries, namely Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Notwithstanding this fact, the Education Minister said on the flip side the Caribbean has gained recognition globally as the first region in the world to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

Like Sir Dennis, Minister Henry pointed out that between 2010 and 2015, new HIV infections had increased by nine per cent, with Jamaica and Cuba accounting for a large percentage. “One of the main contributing factors to the rise in new HIV infection in the Caribbean is the persistent stigma and discrimination, particularly to the key population such as commercial sex workers, men who have sex with men, lesbians and transgender,” she noted.

As such, she said the resuscitation of the Champions for Change initiative will help to address the issue of stigma and discrimination.

Champions for Change IV will seek to align the expected contributions of the Champions for Change with international and regional commitments for ending AIDS,’ according to PANCAP Director, Dereck Springer.

These commitments include the UN High-Level Meeting on Political Declaration, the Caribbean Cooperation in Health IV, the PANCAP Justice for All Roadmap and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

It was noted too, that the programme will seek to assess the impact of recommendations for overcoming barriers to ending AIDS identified by major international and collaborating agencies, including the U.S President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the Global Fund to Fight AIDs, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GFATM), and the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).

Executive Director of the St. Lucia AIDS Action Foundation, Joan Didier; CARICOM Secretariat Assistant Secretary-General, Dr Douglas-Slater; and veteran broadcaster, Margaret Lawrence, were among those present.

The 2017 Champions for Change include, Guyana’s First Lady for her outstanding leadership and championing of the ‘Every Caribbean Woman, Every Caribbean Child’ Initiative; the Executive Director of LIVE UP Dr. Allyson Leacock; Dr. Arif Bulkan who has created a space for LGBT students at The University of the West Indies; and Canon Garth Minott, for his significant work and advocacy towards greater involvement of the faith community in national and regional HIV responses.

The other champions include: Guyana’s Member of Parliament, Dr. Frank Anthony; the Chief Executive Officer of the Institute of Law & Economics (ILE) Dwayne Gutzmer; Founder and Managing Director of the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) in Guyana, Joel Simpson; Executive Director of the Eastern Caribbean Alliance for Diversity and Equality (ECADE) Kenita Placide; Speaker of the National Assembly of Belize and Chairperson of the National AIDS Commission, Laura Tucker-Longworth; Chair of the Caribbean Forum for Liberation and Acceptance of Genders and Sexualities (CariFLAGS), Lucien Govaard; Guyana’s professional squash player, Nicolette Fernandes; Minister in Charge of the Calvary Evangelical Church, Dr Nigel Taylor; Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme at the Bahamas Ministry of Health, Dr Nikkiah Forbes; Trinidad and Tobago Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh; Deputy Programme Manager within the Communications Unit at the CARICOM Secretariat, Volderine Hackett; and Senior Pastor of The Poonah Open Bible Miracle Centre (POBMC), Rev. Winston Mansingh.