UNODC to bolster Guyana’s anti-corruption regime

THE Anti-Corruption Adviser for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Mr. David Robinson, on Monday paid a courtesy call on Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, to discuss a work plan aimed at strengthening this country’s anti-corruption regime.

In a release, the AG’s Chambers said that Robinson’s visit comes at a time when he is preparing to spearhead the GUY24 project which aims to support the prevention, investigation and prosecution of corruption in Guyana. Mr. Robinson has informed the Attorney General that he has drafted an anti-corruption work plan which sets out his planned activities to strengthen Guyana’s anti-corruption regime. The plan is to be reviewed by the government.

Additionally, Mr. Robinson will be collaborating with all the anti-corruption agencies and stakeholders including the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), States Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), to execute the work plan

Williams in response to the plans outlined by Robinson, has indicated that the Government welcomes his presence and expertise in Guyana, and is willing to work with the UNODC as anti-corruption is high on the administration’s agenda. The AG further stated that the Government is currently working to strengthen the SOCU by building capacity and training persons within that unit, the release added.

The Attorney General’s Chambers and the Ministry of Legal Affairs has embarked on an anti-corruption sensitisation seminar which aims to educate the public on legislation and bills aimed to tackle corruption in Guyana. Also in attendance at the meeting were, Sydney James, Head of SOCU; Matthew Langevine, Director of the FIU; and Ms. Joann Bond, Senior Parliamentary Counsel.