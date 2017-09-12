Suspect apprehended in robbery on Ready Mix

Police apprehended a suspect in connection with the robbery on Ready Mix Concrete Limited at 69-72 Eccles Industrial Site, East Bank Demerara Sunday last.

The suspect, police said is assisting with investigations as others are being sought for questioning.

The business was robbed after three armed bandits smashed a concrete wall to gain entry into a safe which they opened with a welding torch on Sunday.

The robbery occurred around 02:30- 03:00hrs and the bandits escaped after an exchange of gun fire, with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to reports, the bandits used a sledgehammer to smash a three feet long by four feet wide hole in the concrete fence of the company.

The men also smashed another hole with similar dimension on the lower flat of the building, where they gained access to reach the vault.

Police confirmed that the armed bandits pounced upon the two watchmen, both in their late 70s and held them at gunpoint, after which they proceeded to a section of the two story-building and removed the cash from a safe.

Armed personnel from a contracted security service responded to an alarm from the said building and confronted the suspects. There was an exchange of gunfire between the two sides, but the suspects managed to flee the scene.