School teacher accuses husband of infidelity, torches home

POLICE are looking for a Sophia Primary School teacher who allegedly set her house ablaze, with her husband and teenage son inside in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Fire Chief Marlon Gentle said that the Fire Service is investigating a case of arson at the Section ‘E’ Field, Cummings Park, residence and the Police have been notified.

The teacher, identified as 46-year-old Brucene Walters, initially tried to burn the building down on Monday when she set fire to building materials which were stored under their home. She was however unsuccessful.

It is alleged that the materials were bought by her older son with her assistance, as he had intended to construct a small shack in which he and his girlfriend planned to live.

However, in the wee hours of Tuesday morning she set fire to the bed in which her husband, 49-year-old Richard Walters was sleeping. He suffered minor burns to the body which was treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The man related that when he jumped out of his bed he saw flames and initially did not know the fire was set by his wife. However, it was when he rushed to assist her and his 15-year-old son out of the house that he realised that it was she who had committed the act after she threw a lit kerosene stove at him before fleeing the scene.

The traumatised husband said he could not believe what had happened since their youngest child was in the house when it was set ablaze.

When questioned what could have been a motive for her action, he said they had an argument earlier in the night and he was accused of infidelity, something which he denied. He noted that all his possessions and important documents have gone up in the flames.

Brucene is believed to be hiding out at her sister’s home in Berbice.